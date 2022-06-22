Music Helps Justice Marley Run Her Brand, More Justice

On Repeat is a music series where NYLON asks our favorite creatives — designers, artists, and more — about the songs they can't stop playing while they work. You're going to want to add these to your playlists and streaming platforms ASAP.

Though Justice Marley grew up with famous roots in music — Ziggy Marley, son of Bob Marley, is her father — she decided to pursue a career in fashion instead. But family values still apply when it comes to building her own brand, More Justice.

“Growing up in a huge family taught me the value of community and allowed me to understand the importance of staying connected and being there for those around you,” Marley tells NYLON. “I wanted to create a brand that embodied that, and that is exactly what More Justice is: a brand that influences community and well-being.”

The Los Angeles-based fashion line recently launched a new collection of essentials, or cozy basics, ranging in price from $40 to $90. The graphic tees, oversized pullover hoodies, and matching sweatpants are branded in off-white and green colorways that showcase More Justice’s ethos — all with a smiley face logo.

But make no mistake, music still holds a special place in Marley’s routine, especially when it comes running a business. “Music plays a crucial role in my life and in my creative process,” she says. “It fuels my entire day, from the moment I wake up straight through to winding-down time.”

Ahead, Marley shares the songs that have inspired her work recently for NYLON’s latest edition of “On Repeat.”

Photos by Richard Brooks

“Everything Is Everything” - Lauryn Hill

“This song keeps me on track! ‘What is meant to be will be.’”

“Workinonit” - J Dilla

“If I have to zone in, I’m throwing this on.”

“YA NO PODÍA SALIR” - BLK ODYSSY

“This song makes my ears happy and keeps my stress levels low. Very necessary!”

“Free Mind” - Tems

“Another one is that keeps the stress levels low!”

“Do Not Disturb” - Drake

“If I have a crazy to-do list, this is at the top of my playlist for the day.”

“BAD bad” - Fana Hues

“Another song that keeps me in the zone. Love her voice!”

“Love Bomb” - N.E.R.D

“This is another one that makes me happy.”

“Everywhereigo” - Babyxsosa

“Keeps me going!”

See more of More Justice’s debut collection, below, and shop the Essentials line online now.