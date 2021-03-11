Justin Bieber wants to give your feet the blessing of fashion this spring. In honor of his upcoming album Justice, Bieber’s fashion brand Drew House is teaming up with Crocs on their second collaboration.

“Dropping my second collab with @Crocs and @drewhouse on 3.16.21,” Bieber wrote on Instagram. “You know I rock my Crocs with socks so this time they're included.”

The new drop includes the Classic Clog 2 in lavender, Drew House-themed Jibbitz charms, and a pair of Drew House socks. The bundle is essentially a Justin Bieber style starter pack.

"Crocs with socks is definitely the move," Bieber said in an official statement. "They're comfortable, they're fashionable, and most importantly it's fun to bring your own style to how you wear them. It's been a blast bringing this latest collaboration with Crocs to life."

Bieber’s last collab with Crocs, a yellow Classic Clog released in October 2020, reportedly sold out in a quick 90 minutes, so it’s probably best to get a game plan in place for March 16 at 10 a.m. The new drop with be available then for $69.99 on the Crocs website and at select Crocs retail stores.

Check out photos of the upcoming collab, below.

Courtesy of Crocs x Drew House

