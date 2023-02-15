Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
K-Pop Idols Touch Down At New York Fashion Week Fall 2023
From TWICE’s Dahyun to NCT 127’s Johnny.
At this point, K-pop and high fashion have become a symbiotic force. While in the past K-pop idols’ fashion week appearances were mostly concentrated in Paris, more and more are crossing the pond to make an impact on the streets of New York City. Last fall, NCT’s Jeno became the first K-pop star to open a runway show at Peter Do’s September 2022 collection unveiling, with Red Velvet’s Seulgi watching from the audience. And at spring 2023 NYFW, K-pop had an equally sizeable presence, as stars made their presence known at shows from Thom Browne to Michael Kors.
Below, see every K-pop star that graced NYFW — and what they wore.