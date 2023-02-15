K-Pop Idols Touch Down At New York Fashion Week Fall 2023

At this point, K-pop and high fashion have become a symbiotic force. While in the past K-pop idols’ fashion week appearances were mostly concentrated in Paris, more and more are crossing the pond to make an impact on the streets of New York City. Last fall, NCT’s Jeno became the first K-pop star to open a runway show at Peter Do’s September 2022 collection unveiling, with Red Velvet’s Seulgi watching from the audience. And at spring 2023 NYFW, K-pop had an equally sizeable presence, as stars made their presence known at shows from Thom Browne to Michael Kors.

Below, see every K-pop star that graced NYFW — and what they wore.

TWICE’s Dahyun At Michael Kors Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In a black cut-out Michael Kors gown paired with strappy black pumps.

NCT 127’s Johnny at Thom Browne Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images In a grey Thom Browne suit accessorized with black chelsea boots and black leather handbag.

Eric Nam at Thom Browne Rob Kim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In a grey plaid suit and kilt set, accessorized with a slate crossbody bag, and black lace-up boots.