Kacey Musgraves’ Style Evolution, From Dreamy Gowns To Statement Suits

She knows how to serve both vocals and looks.

Kacey Musgraves knows how to serve both vocals and looks. Over the years, the Texas-born country starlet went from America’s sweetheart to certified baddie. Styled by Erica Cloud, the Golden Hour singer experiments with different looks throughout her career, such as westernwear, ‘60s and ‘70s glam, and dreamy silhouettes.

Ahead, we compiled some of our favorite red carpet looks from the award-winning singer so far.

Ed Rode/FilmMagic/Getty Images

2012, CMT Artist of the Year Awards

Earlier into her career, Kacey Musgraves was the ultimate girl next door. She attended the 2012 CMT Awards in a studded black mini dress with platform black pumps.

