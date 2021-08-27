Fashion
Her style has the bright personality to match.
Keke Palmer first stepped into the spotlight as everyone’s favorite childhood star. Over the years, she’s made her way onto everyone’s style radar, too. Not only does Palmer know how to have fun on the red carpet, with colorful gowns and playful silhouettes, but she has the bright personality to match. Ahead, tap through her best fashion moments on the red carpet so far.
In one of her very first red carpet appearances, Palmer wore a pink dress, gray velvet cardigan, and pointed metallic flats. She topped the look off with a pink bow.