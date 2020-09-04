Lana Del Rey's Style Evolution, From "Video Games" Breakout Star To Gucci Muse

Lana Del Rey has come a long way since her breakout hit "Video Games." While her music has evolved over the years (now with a spoken word album out), so has her style on the red carpet. From evening gowns and an affinity towards statement headpieces to a rare pantsuit ensemble, the musical artist garnered the ultimate fashion status: muse, specifically for Alessandro Michele for Gucci. Ahead, take a look at how she got there.