Lana Del Rey's Style Evolution, From "Video Games" Breakout Star To Gucci Muse

Including a few statement headpieces, too.

Lana Del Rey has come a long way since her breakout hit "Video Games." While her music has evolved over the years (now with a spoken word album out), so has her style on the red carpet. From evening gowns and an affinity towards statement headpieces to a rare pantsuit ensemble, the musical artist garnered the ultimate fashion status: muse, specifically for Alessandro Michele for Gucci. Ahead, take a look at how she got there.

2011, The Q Awards

In a Prabal Gurung dress and leather jacket at The Q Awards.

