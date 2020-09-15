Levi's New Collaboration Includes Hello Kitty Jeans And Face Masks

This fall is Sanrio's 60th anniversary, and to celebrate the occasion, Levi's is dropping a capsule collection full of Hello Kitty prints. The new collaboration includes jeans, T-shirts, hoodies, jeans, tote bags, and, yes, face masks.

The jeans feature a laser-etched Hello Kitty print in both men's and women's signature styles, while the printed face masks are reusable, reversible, and available in two patterns. As for the totes, T-shirts, and hoodies, all of them are customizable, so you can personalize each item with your name or favorite phrase.

This isn't the first time the two brands have collaborated. In 2019, Levi's celebrated Hello Kitty's 45th birthday with a collection streetwear-inspired pieces, including a denim trucker jacket and denim overalls with the character's image. More recently, Hello Kitty teamed up with Stoney Clover Lane on a 33-piece collection of travel-inspired accessories from makeup pouches to duffle bags and Dr. Martens on a few on-trend platform combat boots.

The new Levi's x Hello Kitty capsule collection will be available on Wednesday, Sept. 16, on the Levi's website and the Levi's app. Prices start at $7 for the face masks and go up to $148 for the denim styles. Check out some of the pieces from the collection in more detail, below.

