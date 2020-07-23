Stoney Clover Lane has partnered with the one and only Hello Kitty on a limited-edition collaboration. The 33-piece collection, set to release on August 10, is inspired by adventure and travel, with duffle bags, mini pouches, and destination-themed patches.

"For as long as we can remember, we have been obsessed with the brand," said Co-founder and Creative Director Kendall Glazer in an official statement on teaming up with one of Sanrio's most popular characters. "Our entire lives we've visited stores in various cities, collected puffy stickers and school supplies, and even visited Puroland in Japan."

Whether or not you have any travel lined up in the near future, the upcoming collection can still serve a purpose for everyone, from makeup storage to keeping your school or work supplies organized.

"The amazing thing about our products is that they aren't just for travel. Pouches can be used to organize at home and in your everyday life," added Glazer. "The Small Pouch can be used to organize your skincare in your bathroom or in your everyday bag to hold all of your tech accessories. We love seeing our Open Top Pouch proudly showcased on people's vanities, displaying all of their makeup. The Flat Pouch is great for organizing your snacks or doubles as a clutch when you're going out. Our pencil case was originally designed as a school accessory but we see people organize meds, makeup brushes, and other essentials in it constantly."

The Stoney Clover Lane x Hello Kitty collection will be available on Stoney Clover Lane and Sanrio websites, as well as Stoney Clover Lane stores and select Sanrio boutique stores. See more of the collaboration, below.

Courtesy of Stoney Clover Lane