Levi's New XKarla Collection Is Filled With Your Dream Fall Staples

Levi’s latest xkarla collection is out just in time for fall. The new collection is inspired by stylist Karla Welch’s mother’s childhood home in rural Alberta, Canada, and is packed with autumnal hues and rustic textures like corduroy, fringe, and, of course, denim.

“In a way, the collection is an ode to my mother and how I imagine her as a prairie girl in Alberta, Canada. Being outside, being a tomboy,” Welch said in a press release. “The flannels, the cord, the fringe, they all have a ruggedness and a connection to nature. It’s clothes to climb trees in.”

The new denim styles include reemerging popular styles like a flared leg and bootcut. The collection introduces a new vintage-styled bootcut, based on a classic men’s Levi’s 517 boot cut jean, in both indigo and washed black.

The new Levi’s xkarla collection is available now on both Levi’s and the xkarla website, with prices starting at $176 for the bootcut jean and topping off at $398 for the Fringe Coccoon Trucker Jacket. In honor of the new collection, Welch has made a donation to the ACLU.

Actor Ruth Negga was tapped to star in the campaign, shot outdoors in an open field. Check out the photos below.

Courtesy of Levi's

Courtesy of Levi's

Courtesy of Levi's

Courtesy of Levi's

Courtesy of Levi's