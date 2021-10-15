Maria Bobila and Sam Neibart
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Lil Nas X attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lex...
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fashion

Everything You Need To Dress Like Lil Nas X At The Met Gala This Halloween

Time to plan some outfit changes.

fb
tw

Lil Nas X is having the best year ever. The rapper’s debut album was a certified hit, his music videos and live performances break the internet, he’s been trolling his haters with joy, and his Met Gala debut instantly landed him on best-dressed lists. In fact, his red carpet look, which was made up of not one, but three different outfits, is the ideal Halloween costume for someone who’s looking to turn heads and make a statement.

At the 2021 Met Gala, Lil Nas X arrived on the red carpet draped in a royal floor-grazing cloak. Once he made his way in front of the cameras and press, he revealed a full body of gold armor, resembling some sort of hybrid superhero knight. And just when you thought you finally got enough of Lil Nas X’s fashion antics, he had even more plans to show off some looks. Underneath the armor, Nas revealed yet another outfit change, which featured a lurex zip-up jumpsuit, chunky black boots, and loads of gold details. Nas worked with Versace to execute his full Met Gala look, and there’s no better fashion house to successfully match his natural knack for stealing the red carpet spotlight.

If you’re starting to feel inspired to give this costume a go for Halloween, let us warn you that this outfit (or three) isn’t for the faint of heart. Luckily, we have some ideas on how you can pull this off — with or without the needed ensemble changes throughout the night. Ahead, find out how to dress up like Lil Nas X’s Met Gala red carpet look for Halloween, including what to wear, how to accessorize your look, and the beauty products you need to channel the full look.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Lil Nas X’s Met Gala Outfit Costume: The Clothes

Nissa Open Back Jumpsuit
superdown

A lurex jumpsuit is party-friendly, whether it’s Halloween or not.

Plus Metallic Sequin Wide Leg Belted Jumpsuit
boohoo

If head-to-toe gold is not your thing, try this sequin jumpsuit with just a hint of sparkle.

Hooded Cloak Cape
Everfan

A hooded cloak if you’re looking for a grand outfit change in front of everything.

Armor Epaulets
BlingtrimBoutique

Wearing a full body armor look is quite the commitment. Opt for similar, smaller details instead, like these epaulets that drape over your shoulders.

Studded Armor Cuffs
Leg Avenue Store

Or these studded armor cuffs that could be used again for a future Halloween costume.

Lil Nas X’s Met Gala Outfit Costume: The Accessories

Kenja Boot
Vince Camuto

A cool lug-sole boot that you can wear through fall and winter, too.

Rhinestone Layer Necklace
UO

A chunky gold chain necklace with rhinestones for some added bling.

Mini Cable Hoops
Vibeszn

These hoops are classic but still make a statement.

Lil Nas X’s Met Gala Outfit Costume: The Beauty Products

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Eye-lectric
Donni x Face Lace by Phyliss Cohen

The cornerstone of Lil Nas X’s Met Gala beauty look is the subtle gold accents on the outer corner of his eyes. Get the same effect with reflective face stickers.

Eyes Body Face Rhinestone Stickers in Gold
Savvi

If you want a more exact match to Lil Nas X’s look than the pre-cut face stickers, try using stick-on rhinestones. You can arrange the tiniest gems into whatever configuration you like.

So Fierce! Vinyl Eyeliner in Midnight Mystery
Revlon

Tightline your eyes with a black gel liner. It subtly highlights your eyes without distracting from the gold decals.

Volum' Express Colossal Up To 36 Hour Waterproof Mascara
Maybelline New York

Finish the eye look with black mascara. This one lengthens and plumps lashes without giving a clumpy, overly made up look– and it’s totally smudge proof.

Posh Gloss
Victoria Beckham

A little clear gloss makes your lips look healthy and hydrated.