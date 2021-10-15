Everything You Need To Dress Like Lil Nas X At The Met Gala This Halloween

Lil Nas X is having the best year ever. The rapper’s debut album was a certified hit, his music videos and live performances break the internet, he’s been trolling his haters with joy, and his Met Gala debut instantly landed him on best-dressed lists. In fact, his red carpet look, which was made up of not one, but three different outfits, is the ideal Halloween costume for someone who’s looking to turn heads and make a statement.

At the 2021 Met Gala, Lil Nas X arrived on the red carpet draped in a royal floor-grazing cloak. Once he made his way in front of the cameras and press, he revealed a full body of gold armor, resembling some sort of hybrid superhero knight. And just when you thought you finally got enough of Lil Nas X’s fashion antics, he had even more plans to show off some looks. Underneath the armor, Nas revealed yet another outfit change, which featured a lurex zip-up jumpsuit, chunky black boots, and loads of gold details. Nas worked with Versace to execute his full Met Gala look, and there’s no better fashion house to successfully match his natural knack for stealing the red carpet spotlight.

If you’re starting to feel inspired to give this costume a go for Halloween, let us warn you that this outfit (or three) isn’t for the faint of heart. Luckily, we have some ideas on how you can pull this off — with or without the needed ensemble changes throughout the night. Ahead, find out how to dress up like Lil Nas X’s Met Gala red carpet look for Halloween, including what to wear, how to accessorize your look, and the beauty products you need to channel the full look.

Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Lil Nas X’s Met Gala Outfit Costume: The Clothes

Lil Nas X’s Met Gala Outfit Costume: The Accessories

Lil Nas X’s Met Gala Outfit Costume: The Beauty Products