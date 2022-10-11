Lizzo Performs In Leotards Because of Beyoncé

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, cover star Lizzo covers topics spanning from politics to polyamory to her rock band roots and more.

Lizzo is constantly referenced (for better or worse) in conversations surrounding body positivity, which she tells Vanity Fair that no, she does not get tired of. That includes what she wears — like the signature leotards she and her dancers started wearing on stage in 2014.

“I wanted to be like a dancer and also, it was kind of political and feminist in my eyes to have me, a full-figured dancer, wearing leotards, showing and celebrating curves and being Olympian in strength, endurance and flexibility,” she explained to the magazine.

Lizzo, who brings Beyoncé up a few times over the course of the interview, credits the Single Ladies video with making the leotard “the industry standard for everyone.” She also touches on the groundwork Bey laid out to help others accept and appreciate their own bodies.

“I can’t even put into words what Beyoncé did for so many people,” she said. “She was the beginning of Black women celebrating their curves — although she was on the smaller end of the spectrum —but she was our only representation.”

