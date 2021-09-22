London Fashion Week just wrapped up for the Spring 2022 season and our favorite celebrity attendees definitely made a statement. This season’s front row seats and parties were full of Brit “It” girls, pop stars, supermodels, and more in head-turning looks, like Alexa Chung’s patchwork ensemble to Rina Sawayama’s baby blue gown.

Check out the best-dressed celebrities at London Fashion Week Spring 2022, ahead.