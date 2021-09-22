India Roby
The Best-Dressed Celebrities At London Fashion Week Spring 2022

Including Alexa Chung, Rina Sawayama, Naomi Campbell, and more.

London Fashion Week just wrapped up for the Spring 2022 season and our favorite celebrity attendees definitely made a statement. This season’s front row seats and parties were full of Brit “It” girls, pop stars, supermodels, and more in head-turning looks, like Alexa Chung’s patchwork ensemble to Rina Sawayama’s baby blue gown.

Check out the best-dressed celebrities at London Fashion Week Spring 2022, ahead.

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alexa Chung

Wearing Simone Rocha to the Simone Rocha Spring 2022 runway show. She paired the look with black boots and a Gucci Dionysus handbag.

