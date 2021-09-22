We’re officially halfway through fashion month, folks. London Fashion Week wrapped its Spring 2022 season on Tuesday, Sept. 21, and the street style crowd was just as lively as it was in New York. It seems like everyone has been itching to show off their best ‘fits, mingle among celebrities, and see what’s next from the British fashion houses.

Some common trends we noticed? A lot of cottagecore dresses (paired with edgy, chunky shoes, or loaded up with ruffles, bows, tulle, and more), pops of neon, and, of course, loads of tailored looks. (London is home to Savile Row, after all!) Suits stood out in bright colors, blazers topped outfits for some added polish, and button-down shirts have become a wardrobe essential for fall. Plus, pairing prints seemed like a serious art form for showgoers. The more they clashed, the better — and it totally worked. Next up: Milan and Paris.

See the best street style looks from London Fashion Week Spring 2022, below.

