Lola Leon’s Style Evolution, From Early-Aughts Kid To Savage X Fenty Model

She’s making a name for herself in the fashion world.

Over the decades, Lourdes “Lola” Leon has always been in the spotlight as Madonna’s daughter, but in recent years, the model and dancer has been making a name for herself in the fashion world. The multifaceted starlet went from being America’s darling daughter to certified style icon, with looks like 2010s punk-inspired outfits for her early Material Girl days to super daring silhouettes at the 2021 Met Gala and Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3.

See Lola Leon’s style evolution on the red carpet over the years, ahead.

Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2005, New York City

Spotted alongside her mother Madonna in New York City wearing a denim shearling jacket over a graphic tee. She completed the look with a denim midi skirt and black knee-high boots.

