Over the decades, Lourdes “Lola” Leon has always been in the spotlight as Madonna’s daughter, but in recent years, the model and dancer has been making a name for herself in the fashion world. The multifaceted starlet went from being America’s darling daughter to certified style icon, with looks like 2010s punk-inspired outfits for her early Material Girl days to super daring silhouettes at the 2021 Met Gala and Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3.

See Lola Leon’s style evolution on the red carpet over the years, ahead.