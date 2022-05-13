fashion
Featuring a star-studded front row with plenty of the French house’s ambassadors.
On Thursday evening, Louis Vuitton hosted its Cruise 2023 runway show in San Diego, inspired by mythological heroines and Greek warriors. For the 57-piece collection, Nicolas Ghesquière unveiled a range full of metallic fabrics and fun embellishments, taking on silhouettes from boxy mini skirts and cropped tops, to draped pieces, and so much more.
The dreamy runway show boasted a celebrity-filled front row, with beloved stars like Euphoria’s Maude Apatow and Gemma Chan dressed head-to-toe in the house’s newest pieces.
See the best-dressed celebrities at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2023 runway show, ahead.