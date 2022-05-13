India Roby
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 12: (L-R) Iris Apatow, Leslie Mann, and Maude Apatow attend the Louis Vu...
Phillip Faraone/WireImage/Getty Images

fashion

The Best-Dressed Celebrities at Louis Vuitton's Cruise 2023 Show

Featuring a star-studded front row with plenty of the French house’s ambassadors.

On Thursday evening, Louis Vuitton hosted its Cruise 2023 runway show in San Diego, inspired by mythological heroines and Greek warriors. For the 57-piece collection, Nicolas Ghesquière unveiled a range full of metallic fabrics and fun embellishments, taking on silhouettes from boxy mini skirts and cropped tops, to draped pieces, and so much more.

Phillip Faraone/WireImage/Getty Images

The dreamy runway show boasted a celebrity-filled front row, with beloved stars like Euphoria’s Maude Apatow and Gemma Chan dressed head-to-toe in the house’s newest pieces.

See the best-dressed celebrities at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2023 runway show, ahead.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
