Never Have I Ever breakout star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is making moves. In addition to the slew of Hollywood gigs on her plate — the new Pixar movie Turning Red on Disney+; an upcoming My Little Pony film on Netflix and YouTube; a leading role in Netherfield Girls, the modern adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice; and she just wrapped filming Season 3 of Never Have I Ever — she also landed her first-ever fashion campaign with American Eagle.
“It’s been really amazing to work with American Eagle and all the other talent on the campaign,” Ramakrishnan tells NYLON. “It’s great to see South-Asian representation in the campaign and at the forefront.” The new launch from the brand will focus on philanthropy, with a “Future Together” program that will amplify the campaign stars’ charitable endeavors.
“My own focus for philanthropy has always been public education, particularly of girl children globally and the protection of their human rights,” says Ramakrishnan. “As the global ambassador for Plan International, I am bringing particular highlight to the impact of human trafficking of girl children. American Eagle is supporting my efforts in key projects internationally.”
American Eagle’s new “Members Always” campaign also highlights its Spring 2022 collection, which features styles inspired by vintage nostalgia and prep. “My must-haves for spring are crop tops, shorts, and jeans,” Ramakrishnan says. “Awesome weather only needs the basics that can be mixed and matched with anything.”
Below, Ramakrishnan takes on the NYLON 19, revealing the last DM she received, her dream music festival headliners, her best beauty tip, and more.