Never Have I Ever breakout star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is making moves. In addition to the slew of Hollywood gigs on her plate — the new Pixar movie Turning Red on Disney+; an upcoming My Little Pony film on Netflix and YouTube; a leading role in Netherfield Girls, the modern adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice; and she just wrapped filming Season 3 of Never Have I Ever — she also landed her first-ever fashion campaign with American Eagle.

“It’s been really amazing to work with American Eagle and all the other talent on the campaign,” Ramakrishnan tells NYLON. “It’s great to see South-Asian representation in the campaign and at the forefront.” The new launch from the brand will focus on philanthropy, with a “Future Together” program that will amplify the campaign stars’ charitable endeavors.

“My own focus for philanthropy has always been public education, particularly of girl children globally and the protection of their human rights,” says Ramakrishnan. “As the global ambassador for Plan International, I am bringing particular highlight to the impact of human trafficking of girl children. American Eagle is supporting my efforts in key projects internationally.”

American Eagle’s new “Members Always” campaign also highlights its Spring 2022 collection, which features styles inspired by vintage nostalgia and prep. “My must-haves for spring are crop tops, shorts, and jeans,” Ramakrishnan says. “Awesome weather only needs the basics that can be mixed and matched with anything.”

Below, Ramakrishnan takes on the NYLON 19, revealing the last DM she received, her dream music festival headliners, her best beauty tip, and more.

1. What’s your astrological sign (and do you believe in it)? Capricorn but I don’t know much about astrology.

2. What is your go-to drink order? Jasmine milk tea with brown sugar boba, 50 percent less ice

3. Who would be the three headliners of the music festival of your dreams? Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, and Adele.

4. What is the weirdest snack that you make? I don’t like cooking. I do love seaweed, but it’s not really that weird.

5. What’s a bad habit of yours that you’ve been meaning to fix? When I’m stressed I tend to pick my lip so I am trying to stop that.

6. What was the last internet rabbit hole you went down? YouTube game theory videos of a game called Doki Doki Literature Club.

7. What was the last DM you received? From my makeup artist, planning for the Turning Red premiere!

Courtesy of AE

8. If you could be in any music video, what would it be? Sam Smith’s “Love Goes”

9. What was your first concert? The summer going into high school I went to a Marianas Trench concert in Toronto.

10. What was your favorite movie as a kid? The Breakfast Club

11. What’s your favorite meme/internet joke and why? Way too many to choose from! Every meme has a special place in my heart.

12. What is your favorite red carpet look of all time worn by someone else? Gigi Hadid at the Met Gala in 2018.

13. What is one thing everyone should buy that is under $10? Hand sanitizer!

Courtesy of AE

14. What piece of clothing from high school do you wish you kept? Not from high school but actually middle school, I had an epic Cookie Monster shirt that was super oversized.

15. What reality show would you most like to appear on? I’d love to be a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

16. What is your best beauty tip or trick? Add a bit of micellar water into your face wipe before you use it. Makes it more hydrating and effective.

17. What is your coffee order? I actually don’t drink coffee!

18. What is your favorite fast food place and what’s your order? A&W: Mozza burger, chicken tenders, and apple juice

19. What is your favorite pair of shoes that you own, and why? Timberlands! They are super comfortable; works for all seasons and looks.

Shop American Eagle’s Spring 2022 collection on its website now.