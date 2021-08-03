Marc Jacobs fans, it’s time to book a trip to Montauk. The New York designer’s eponymous brand has taken over the The Surf Lodge to celebrate the launch of its new range, The Color Collection, which includes classic wardrobe staples (tote bags, loungewear, caps, and more) in a variety of summer-friendly hues. The Surf Lodge kicked off the takeover with a picnic-style brunch, welcoming such celebrities, models, and influencers as Naomi Watanabe, Lily Chee, Martha Hunt, Gabrielle Richardson, Nina Agdal, and Dara.

Those staying at The Surf Lodge through August 15 will get to experience the full Marc Jacobs takeover, from decor throughout the property and a pop-up shop to food and beverages inspired by the brand. The hotel’s menu will include custom Marc Jacobs cocktails, like “Marc The Moment” (tequila, watermelon, lime juice, and mint) and other drinks showcasing the new collection’s signature blue, pink, and green color palette.

Of course, any trip wouldn’t be complete without a few Instagram moments. The Surf Lodge also features several Marc Jacobs installations throughout its property, including the beach area, lobby, branded awnings, and a bright pink Lincoln Continental vintage car for plenty of fit pics during your stay.

If you can’t book a room at The Surf Lodge, you can still shop The Color Collection online. For those who do plan to venture out east, we suggest making plans very soon, since you only have a few weeks to see the hotel in all its Marc Jacobs-themed glory.