Marine Serre's famous moon print has quickly become a fashion must-have, thanks to celebrity admirers like Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, and Kylie Jenner. For her Spring 2021 collection, which debuted during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, Serre has introduced a new, Instagram-worthy pattern she's dubbed "moonfish skin."

Known for her upcycling approach towards design, Serre used recycled jersey fabrics and regenerated denim in her "Amor Fati" collection. She also brought back her popular catsuit style with the new print, a trompe l'oeil design made from her signature moons.

The designer has spoken about her decision to make the moon her brand's logo, telling British Vogue that a logo with her name would have been "totally stupid."

"The moon has multiple meanings — it's also the symbol of the woman — and it won't be fixed," she told the magazine in 2018.

Serre has taken after fellow Parisian designer Martin Margiela when it comes to keeping her name out of the spotlight. Margiela had the luxury of working in a time where Instagram and street style photos weren't dominating the fashion space. For Serre, her viral popularity may make that more of a struggle.

"I never dreamed of being a star, like the designers of the 1990s," she said. "Even when I began, I didn't start because it was a dream, it was always about the garment."

Check out Marine Serre's new moon print, below.

Courtesy of Marine Serre

Courtesy of Marine Serre