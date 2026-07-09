We’re Still Not Over This Balletcore Wimbledon Dress

Wimbledon has long been the unofficial runway of the tennis calendar. Sure, there’s the backhands and baseline rallies, but just as much attention gets paid to the fashion on Centre Court to the celebrity-lined stands. This year, Naomi Osaka turned heads on court in a Hana Yagi-designed look inspired by traditional Japanese ceremonial dress, while VIPs in the stands swapped predictable preppy uniforms for statement-making silhouettes. The "Wimbledon Whites" dress code has traditionally dictated nearly every stitch players wear on court, but these days, athletes are finding increasingly creative ways to make the classic color palette feel fresh.

Case in point: Marta Kostyuk.

The World No. 13 has been serving one of the tournament's standout looks in The Marta Dress, a ballerina-inspired two-piece kit she co-designed with Wilson Sporting Goods. Featuring a delicate lace bodice and tiered skirt lined with built-in shorts, the 24-year-old pro first debuted the new frock on the grass courts earlier this month.

The dreamy silhouette marks the second chapter of Kostyuk's namesake partnership with Wilson. She first debuted The Marta Dress in 2024 with a sleek V-neck silhouette inspired by her wedding gown, both designed alongside Wilson's lead apparel designer, Joelle Michaeloff. Two years later, the pair returned with a new edition of the dress that leans into balletcore, bringing a little more twirl factor to Centre Court.