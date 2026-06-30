Summer is in full swing, the grass is perfectly manicured, and Wimbledon has officially begun.

While the tournament’s opening rituals are usually reserved for polos and Savile Row tailoring, this year’s kickoff had a heightened sense of occasion thanks to Naomi Osaka. The current World No. 14 women’s singles player paid homage to her heritage in an all-white gown by designer Hana Yagi, inspired by Japanese ceremonial dress. Yagi, the Tokyo-based designer, is known for her work blending traditional Japanese dress codes with contemporary occasionwear, often fusing ceremonial silhouettes with architectural construction.

Osaka walked out to her first match of the tournament in the sculptural look, complete with draping long sleeves, delicate embroidery and a ruffled skirt. She accessorized with Mikimoto jewelry and a traditional kanzashi hair piece. After the warmup, the athlete revealed a crisp white Nike kit for the match — ready for her first official serve.

Osaka returns to court Wednesday, and we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for what the rising fashion ace brings next both on and off the baseline on tennis’ most stylish stage.