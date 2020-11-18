Megan Thee Stallion's Fashion Nova collection is here. The rapper initially teased tall girl-friendly denim with the brand back in September, but the full collection — totaling 106 pieces, ranging in size from junior to plus, and priced between $24.99 to $199.99 — includes matching sets, denim, skirts, tops, corset bodysuits, and even pet-friendly pieces.

"Designing this line with Fashion Nova has been a labor of love," said Megan Thee Stallion in an official statement. "Not only am I able to bring my signature look to all the hotties out there, but I was able to create sexy and beautiful clothing that fit bodies of all shapes, sizes, and heights. If you're a tall girl like me, finding clothes that have savage style has never been easy, until now."

This is Megan's second partnership with a major fashion brand. Last November, she starred in Coach's holiday campaign alongside Yara Shahidi, Fernanda Ly, Kate Moss, and Miles Heizer, and, more recently, joined Kate Moss, Debbie Harry, Kaia Gerber, Cole Sprouse in Coach's Spring 2021 campaign.

"This collection was inspired by Megan's unwavering confidence, fearless style, and infectious personality," said Fashion Nova CEO and Founder Richard Saghian. "Every piece was meticulously designed with exceptional fabrics in a variety of looks and prints to make our customer stand out and feel empowered and we are excited to finally bring our creative collaboration with her to life for everyone to experience."

Check out photos from the campaign, below, and shop it for yourself on Fashion Nova's website now.

Photo by Jora Frantzis

