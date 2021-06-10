When Melody Ehsani became Foot Locker’s first-ever women’s creative director back in March, there was nothing but high hopes for what she would bring to the table. With her first capsule collection finally here, it’s safe to say she definitely delivered.

On Thursday, June 10, Foot Locker and Ehsani officially released the first of many capsule collections, and the ME founder and designer didn’t hold back. The new collection features basketball-inspired silhouettes of oversized tees, sweat shorts, tracksuits, and more all decked out in shades of purple, yellow, and royal blue, which pay homage to Mother Nature.

“For every collection I make, my goal is to elevate consciousness with design at the helm,” Ehsani shares with NYLON. “I worked with my friend Norblack Norwhite on some of the pieces. We utilized thermal patterns referencing Planet Earth — the feminine inspiration we all look to.”

Alongside cozy oversized styles, the collection’s messaging is just as inclusive and uplifting as you’d expect from the longtime designer. From a sheer blue button-down with a “Ball is Life” motto to an orange graphic tee that’s all about envisioning a vision “and holding the vision for yourself and what you are,” says Ehsani. While the new designs are essentially part of Foot Locker’s women’s offerings, a majority of the collection is considered unisex. For Ehsani, it’s not about necessarily making it a women’s exclusive, but rather inclusive for everyone.

The Melody Ehsani capsule collection ranges from $10 to $80 in price and is available in sizes XS to 2XL. The new pieces will be available to shop in-store and online at Foot Locker’s website now.

Below, take a closer look at the new collection and campaign.

Courtesy of Foot Locker

