Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

It was a big week for Miley Cyrus, who headed back to 30 Rock to to perform as Saturday Night Live’s musical guest for the show hosted by Elon Musk. For the occasion, Cyrus had plenty of looks ready to go for her performances, including a Schiaparelli dress and patchwork jeans by Left Hand L.A.

But it was her sort-of coordinated pink moment with Grimes that stole the show. While Cyrus wore a feathered gown by 16Arlington for her performance of “Plastic Hearts,” Grimes wore her own pink dress for her surprise role as Princess Peach in a sketch alongside Musk.

“She’s not a princess, she’s a queen,” Cyrus wrote on Instagram, showing a photo of the pair backstage.

Cyrus also gave a shoutout to moms all over the world in honor of Mother’s Day, covering Dolly Parton’s “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” and sending a special message to her own mom via Instagram.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the mommy’s around the world! Especially mine!” she wrote. “Who I have to say is the very best one on the entire planet earth! She is the ultimate woman! I love you @tishcyrus !!!! You’re my everything!”

Below, Lady Gaga’s COVID gloves, Hailee Steinfeld’s bucket hat, Rihanna in tie-dye, and more must-see celebrity fashion moments from this week.

Lady Gaga

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Lady Gaga said ciao to Italy and her fans after wrapping House of Gucci, wearing quilted black boots, a tailored blazer, and a pair of pink COVID-resistant gloves that she somehow seamlessly pulled off.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé gave a sartorial shoutout to a fellow Knowles, wearing a look from the brand KNWLS.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner wore a graphic skirt and top set from Ottolinger.

Hailee Steinfeld

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld wore a hot pink coat and checkered bucket hat with her otherwise all-black look.

Kehlani

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kehlani wore embroidered jeans and a graphic button-up to a table tennis party for Lacoste in Los Angeles.

Nathalie Emmanuel

Nathalie Emmanuel paired her Stella McCartney look with jewels by Mejuri and Missoma.

Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka celebrated her Laureus win wearing a beaded white gown from ASOS’ bridal line.

Rihanna

RACHPOOT/BACKGRID

Rihanna dusted off some vintage again, wearing a vintage tie-dye Dior coat with custom tie-dye pants by Chrome Hearts.

Devon Carlson

Devon Carlson showed how to style your Frankies Bikinis for an off-beach look.

Lily Collins

Lily Collins showed off the Mambacita x Dannijo collab, wearing the tie-dye sweatsuit.

Halsey

Halsey put her baby bump on display in a printed tie-wrap dress.

Tinashe

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Tinashe went for an all-leather look. Well, save for the face mask.

Hailey Bieber

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber wore a pair of Musier trousers with a (very) cropped blouse.

Lizzo

Lizzo took advantage of golden hour and her last day of vacation while sporting a custom chain belt with her name on it.