Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

It's usually the goal to stay off of Santa's naughty list each year. Unless, that is, you're Miley Cyrus. The Plastic Hearts singer embraced her position at the very top of that list this year, welcoming Mr. Claus in one of her naughtiest looks yet: a leather lace-up corset, black nipple pasties, Alexander McQueen spiked heels, and a black Santa hat. It should go without saying that she, of course, was also wielding a whip.

"Santa is the luckiest dude in the world. He knows where all the naughty bitches live," Cyrus wrote on Instagram. "See you soon big boy. Come eat my cookies."

It's unclear if Mrs. Claus knows that this is what Santa gets up to when he leaves the house for 24 hours each December.

Cyrus wasn't the only one who went all out in dressing for the holiday season, nor was she the only one who embraced leather. Ahead, we rounded up our favorite celebrity outfits from the week, including Nicki Minaj's beaded holiday look, Chloe x Halle's matching latex, Hailee Steinfeld's head-to-toe plaid, and more.

Rowan Blanchard

The actor's post-holiday look included a sheer pink crop top and a pair of leopard print pants.

Nicki Minaj

A night in at home for Christmas was reason enough for Nicki Minaj to don an opulent white gown with an elaborate crystalized headpiece.

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown wore a fuzzy snowman mini dress for her Christmas celebration.

Camila Mendes

Camila Mendes skipped straight to dressing for the new year in a teal Rodarte T-shirt and disco ball headband.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus dressed for the naughty list in a leather lace-up corset and black nipple pasties.

Chloe x Halle

Chloe xHalle matched in a set of colorful looks from Venus Prototype Latex.

Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld matched her wreath in a full red plaid look.

Kehlani

Kehlani embraced the tiny sweater trend in a muted green turtleneck shrug.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner cosplayed as a present under the tree in a pleated and ruffled gold Vauthier top.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner was Mrs. Claus this year in a long-sleeved red sequin gown.

Bella Hadid

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Bella Hadid showed off her Playboy cover pants and striped rugby sweater while walking in New York.

Saweetie

Saweetie was flying in style, wearing a gray sweatsuit with a white Puffer by Abodi.

Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung is still wearing her overalls this winter, pairing them with a striped shirt and wool coat.

Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian stayed warm in Lake Tahoe in a buttery brown puffer jacket and leather Zebra print pants from Kwaidan Editions.