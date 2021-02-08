Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

Football fans may think the takeaway from Super Bowl weekend was yet another Tom Brady win, but real ones know the true star was Miley Cyrus. The singer put on a tailgate performance, hosted by TikTok, with celebrity guests like Billy Idol and Joan Jett, plus plenty of custom on-theme fashion.

Cyrus wore a custom Gucci sequined cropped football jersey, complete with her name emblazoned on the back. The jersey was also a nod to the label's Spring 2021 collection, which featured the number 25 on its striped athletic-inspired looks.

For her studded leather cheerleading uniform, Cyrus turned to Michael Schmidt, who not only designed the bra top and pleated skirt, but also the pom-poms, foam finger, and her "Miley is Mega" megaphone.

While Miley Cyrus may have had the most football-focused fashion (and that is including the football players), plenty of other celebrities dressed up for the occasion, as well. Ahead, we rounded up our favorite celebrity outfits from the week, including Jazmine Sullivan's Area crystal headpiece, Amanda Gorman in Moschino, The Weeknd's signature red suit, and more.

The Weeknd

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Weeknd wore custom Givenchy for his Super Bowl halftime performance.

Jazmine Sullivan

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jazmine Sullivan wore an embellished white suit and crystal headpiece by Area to perform the National Anthem prior to the game, which are even available to purchase at this moment.

H.E.R.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

H.E.R. wore a patchwork denim look while performing "American The Beautiful."

Amanda Gorman

Poet Amanda Gorman wore a blue embellished coat from Moschino Spring 2021, styled by Jason Bolden, during the Super Bowl.

Miley Cyrus

John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Miley Cyrus wore two on-theme looks for her Super Bowl tailgate show: a custom sequined cropped football jersey by Gucci and a custom studded leather cheerleading uniform by Michael Schmidt.

Rihanna

Rihanna wore a full tie-dye look, even down to the sunglasses.

Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey is still with the tiny bag trend, showing off her mini purse and leather look on Instagram.

Ashnikko

Ashnikko wore a custom embroidered jersey and mesh leotard by Suman Gurung for her performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion dressed up in lavender for her appearance on Ellen.

Lily Collins

Perhaps taking a note from Ella Emhoff, Lily Collins wore a bejeweled Miu Miu look to announce the nominees for the 2021 SAG Awards.

Chloë Bailey

Chloe Bailey had a backyard photoshoot wearing a turquoise Versace dress.

Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie paired her camel suit with a pair of Nike Air Max sneakers.

Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods also threw on her Nikes this week, wearing a lime green pair with her athleisure look.

Normani

Normani wore a Dior logo two-piece, but the real star of the show was her dog's gold chain.

Lizzo

Lizzo wore a cutout tank and satin pants for a day of glam.

Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow wore matching Juicy Couture looks with her pup on the 'gram.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa sort of bundled up, layering a blazer and scarf over her bra top.

Barbie Ferreira

Gay Kim Possible is real and she wears mesh tops.