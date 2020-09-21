Another week, another UGG collaboration announcement. Designer Molly Goddard has partnered with the brand on a three-piece footwear collection, including a slipper, platform, and boot.

"We wanted to make something bold and colorful, to play with the UGG DNA," said Goddard in an official statement. "Working with UGG gave me the opportunity to explore new fabrications and ways of working. The outcome are shoes that are wearable, fun, with a much-needed sense of humor (given the times)."

Goddard debuted the colorful collab during London Fashion Week on Saturday alongside her Spring 2021 collection, which featured the namesake brand's signature statement dresses.

"Molly is known for her thought-provoking take on femininity and unique fashion point of view. I was excited to see how she would reinterpret our iconic Classic Mini and give our heritage slippers a new spin. I love the collection. I can’t wait to wear the slippers outside and the boots with a Goddard confection," said Andrea O’Donnell, President of Fashion Lifestyle for Deckers Brands, in an official statement.

The only bad news is that the Molly Goddard x UGG collection won't be available to purchase until March 2021. But next year will be a great year for shoe closets everywhere, as Telfar's own UGG collab is set to release sometime during 2021, as well.

Check out Molly Goddard's UGG collaboration, below.

Jason Lloyd Evans/Courtesy of UGG

