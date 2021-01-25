Jeremy Scott has taken his puppet runway show to Moschino's latest campaign. For the brand's Spring 2021 ads, the bespoke puppets have been replaced by actual human beings Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk, Yasmin Wijnaldum, Julia Nobis, and Achenrin Madit, all doing their best marionette impressions.

Scott took a different approach for Moschino's Spring 2021 fashion show last September, showing a short film with miniature puppets in lieu of an in-person presentation due to COVID guidelines for fashion week. The film even included puppet versions of front row regulars like Anna Wintour, Nina Garcia, and Edward Enninful.

"I tried to look at all of this as opportunities, not obstacles," Scott told Variety at the time. "My mantra has been from the very beginning, 'My body may be in quarantine, but my mind isn’t.' I'm a creative person who is extremely used to lots of people, travel, all these different things going on and to have everything just stop, I had to think about how to create and deliver the emotion of my work."

Turns out the burst of inspiration during lockdown paid off. Check out the photos, shot by Steven Meisel, for Moschino's Spring 2021 campaign, below.

Steven Meisel/Courtesy of Moschino

Steven Meisel/Courtesy of Moschino

Steven Meisel/Courtesy of Moschino

Steven Meisel/Courtesy of Moschino