While much of fashion month is a mix between physical runway shows and digital presentations, Moschino also took a much different approach than usual for its Spring 2021 collection. Creative director Jeremy Scott worked with Jim Henson's famous Creature Shop to create the models for the show, which were shrunken marionette puppets. The show was presented in a short film format titled "No Strings Attached."

"I tried to look at all of this as opportunities, not obstacles," Scott told Variety. "My mantra has been from the very beginning, 'My body may be in quarantine, but my mind isn’t.' I'm a creative person who is extremely used to lots of people, travel, all these different things going on and to have everything just stop, I had to think about how to create and deliver the emotion of my work."

The show even had a stacked front row with doll versions of Anna Wintour, Nina Garcia, Edward Enninful, and more. Scott used the opportunity to not only try something new with his presentation format, but also to make his show more accessible to fashion fans everywhere.

"I think in the end this format of me having created this film rather than a live show is also way more inclusive with many more people being able to experience what only a few people usually get to experience live," Scott added.

Take a look at some of the runway shots and Scott in puppet form for his final bow, below.

Courtesy of Moschino

