Bridgerton is having a moment, sparking a reemergence in Regency-era fashion trends not seen since, well, the early 1800s. If a luxe nap dress or elbow-length gloves doesn't vibe with your 21st-century style, Phenomnal has the official Bridgerton merch for you.

The women-led lifestyle brand has teamed up with Netflix on a series of crewnecks and hoodies inspired by the series, with more drops to come. Famous lines from the show like "Dear reader" crewneck sweatshirt and "I burn for you" are printed in a cursive font on pastel loungewear tops, designed by Chantal Strasburger of Read Receipts.

"Bridgerton has become a cultural phenomenon for so many reasons that make us feel honored to be a part of the zeitgeist. One is that the series centers strong, female leads, which aligns with Phenomenal’s theme this year around women's ambition," said Meena Harris, founder and CEO of Phenomenal, an in official statement for NYLON. "We're equally excited to partner with Netflix and Shondaland — I’m personally a longtime member of the Shonda Rhimes fan club, and her brilliant work, through Bridgerton and all of her successful ventures, deserves considerable recognition and celebration."

The collection is available now on Phenomenal's website, with prices going for around $60.

Courtesy of Phenomenal

Courtesy of Phenomenal

Courtesy of Phenomenal