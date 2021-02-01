Nike’s First Hands-Free Shoe Is An Adaptive Breakthrough

A totally hands-free shoe is arriving on the market very soon. On Monday, Nike launched the GO FlyEase, its first-ever hands-free sneaker.

The new Nike GO FlyEase includes a bi-stable hinge and kickstand heel, allowing people to easily step in and out of the sneaker, no yanking or pulling required. The white tensioner band along the shoe's sole snaps it securely into place, making laces a nonissue.

While the shoe is being marketed as a breakthrough for how athletes (or the chronically impatient) can get in an out of their shoes, the GO FlyEase seems poised to gain an audience in the disabled community. Nike's previous FlyEase sneakers, a lace-free option that can be pulled on in one step, are already part of Zappos' Adaptive platform, but the GO FlyEase's hands-free solution is a more inclusive alternative for those with a range of disabilities.

Currently, the shoe is only available for $120 to select Nike members on Monday, Feb. 15, but is set to have a broader release in the coming months.

Check out how Nike's GO FlyEase works, and its three colorways, below.

Courtesy of Nike

