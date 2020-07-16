Zappos' New Launch Makes Shoe Shopping More Inclusive

Zappos is in the first stages of its Zappos Adaptive launch, a new program that will allow customers of all abilities to purchase a single shoe or shoes of different sizes. As of now, customers can go to the Zappos website and shop options from Nike, New Balance, Converse, and more. The site also has videos on how to measure feet and prosthesis.

"The Single and Different Size Shoes Test Program is very close to our hearts — we wanted our community to know that we heard them, and continue to listen and innovate based on their needs and wants," said Dana Zumbo, Business Development Manager of Zappos Adaptive, in an official statement. "Customer service is our number one goal, and we're endlessly committed to ensuring that everyone feels comfortable and confident in their own shoe or shoes."

While the new program currently has seven brand partners, the retailer hopes to expand its selection, as well as shoe styles.

"I'm so excited about this program," said comedian and Para-athlete Josh Sundquist in a statement. "As an amputee, I've never been able to buy a single shoe before, so this is a game-changing moment for amputees and people with disabilities."

You can shop the first styles in women's, men's, and kids on the Zappos website now.

Courtesy of Zappos

Courtesy of Zappos