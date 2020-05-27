Paul Mescal Is Auctioning Off Connell's Chain Necklace For Charity

So long as there are horny people trapped inside, there will be a rise in men wearing chain necklaces. Thanks to the success of Hulu’s Normal People, Connell's chain has caused a frenzy among fans, from dedicated Instagram account to rising searches for chain necklaces. Now, actor Paul Mescal is using the chaos for good, and will be auctioning the beloved necklace for charity.

"In light of [episodes] 9 and 10 airing on BBC and RTÉ today and tomorrow, episodes that deal with mental health and suicide, I've decided to support @pieta.house," Mescal wrote on Instagram. "I've personally seen the amazing work this charity has done in terms of helping those in need. I will be raffling one of my chains by @roxannefirst and all proceeds will be going to Pieta."

Don't think you'll be able to snag this on the cheap, though. The current bid is at €34,631, or roughly $38,091, and there are still 11 days left for bidding. (The auction closes on June 8.) If that's out of your budget, you can also still shop the selection of chain necklaces from jeweler Roxanne First for under $1,000. Or if you just want to stare at Paul Mescal wearing necklaces, there is always the Instagram page devoted to just that with more than 167K fawning fans.