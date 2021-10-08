Halloween is quickly making its way upon us and if you haven’t figure out your costume yet, it’s time to get to it. We know a year spent in lockdown might have you stuck when it comes to planning but our best suggestion? Pick an epic music video moment. Given that her career blew up over the past year, Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” would be an ideal choice. When else would you get to wear a cheerleader uniform with latex gloves?

Everyone knows how iconic Britney Spears was in “... Baby One More Time” and that costume still lives on forever. In 2021, Rodrigo is giving us a modern-day take that speaks to the Y2K-era pop star in all of us. With her pretty Carolina-blue cheer uniform, early-aughts flower clips, and sexy latex gloves, there is literally something for everyone when it comes to Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” costume. Not to mention, there’s minimal effort because it’s so easy to recreate.

If being a cheerleader isn’t your thing, like this writer who was on the dance team instead, then there are still a ton of cool Rodrigo-inspired costumes you could also do this year. Find a vintage pink dress for her look in Sour Prom, or cover your face in super fun stickers to recreate her Sour album cover. Either way, Halloween enthusiasts will know you’re trying to channel the pop-punk princess.

If you fell in love with Rodrigo and this look as soon as you watched the “good 4 u” music video, then this is the Halloween costume for you. Below, we’ve found everything you need to emulate the singer, from various cheerleader outfits, long gloves, and even the exact flower hair clips she wore in the video — you’ll be the spitting image of her this coming holiday, but, of course, always add your own twist to it.

