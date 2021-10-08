Jacquelyn Greenfield
Everything You Need For An Olivia Rodrigo “good 4 u” Costume This Halloween

When else would you wear a cheerleader uniform with latex gloves?

Halloween is quickly making its way upon us and if you haven’t figure out your costume yet, it’s time to get to it. We know a year spent in lockdown might have you stuck when it comes to planning but our best suggestion? Pick an epic music video moment. Given that her career blew up over the past year, Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” would be an ideal choice. When else would you get to wear a cheerleader uniform with latex gloves?

Everyone knows how iconic Britney Spears was in “... Baby One More Time” and that costume still lives on forever. In 2021, Rodrigo is giving us a modern-day take that speaks to the Y2K-era pop star in all of us. With her pretty Carolina-blue cheer uniform, early-aughts flower clips, and sexy latex gloves, there is literally something for everyone when it comes to Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” costume. Not to mention, there’s minimal effort because it’s so easy to recreate.

If being a cheerleader isn’t your thing, like this writer who was on the dance team instead, then there are still a ton of cool Rodrigo-inspired costumes you could also do this year. Find a vintage pink dress for her look in Sour Prom, or cover your face in super fun stickers to recreate her Sour album cover. Either way, Halloween enthusiasts will know you’re trying to channel the pop-punk princess.

If you fell in love with Rodrigo and this look as soon as you watched the “good 4 u” music video, then this is the Halloween costume for you. Below, we’ve found everything you need to emulate the singer, from various cheerleader outfits, long gloves, and even the exact flower hair clips she wore in the video — you’ll be the spitting image of her this coming holiday, but, of course, always add your own twist to it.

Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” Cheerleader Costume: The Uniform

Augusta Sportswear Ladies Pike Cheer Shell
Epic Sports

To find the exact uniform Rodrigo and the other cheerleaders were wearing would take about 6 to 8 weeks to produce. But this authentic cheer top is a very close second to the real thing.

Augusta Ladies Pike Cheer Skirt
Epic Sports

The matching skirt will complete your ultimate cheerleader look.

Trickz N' Treatz Heaven's Cheerleader Costume Set
Dolls Kill

If you’d like to go more of a Mean Girls route, this costume set is for you. Plus, it comes with mini pom-poms.

Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” Cheerleader Costume: The Hair Clips

Goody Floral Snap Clips 12 Count
Walmart

The easier the hairstyle the better. What’s easier — and cuter — than using the same flower clips as Olivia?

Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” Cheerleader Costume: The Makeup

Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm
Sephora

Keep it simple like Olivia with a glossy rosy lip.

Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” Cheerleader Costume: The Gloves

Wet Look Opera Length Gloves
Yandy

These black gloves are crucial for your “good 4 u” costume.

Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” Cheerleader Costume: The Socks & Sneakers

Nike Women Air Max 90 Shoes
Extra Butter

Whatever your plans are for the night, it’s always good to opt for comfort in everyday white sneakers.

The Lightweight Scrunchie Sock
Lucky Honey

It’s all in the details: Slouchy white tube socks will fully complete your costume.