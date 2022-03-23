Olivia Rodrigo’s Versace Corset Dress Was Straight Off The Runway

Fashion
From Milan Fashion Week to the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards took place in Los Angeles on Tuesday night and we were once again treated to not only some energizing live performances but a few show-stopping red carpet looks, too.
Olivia Rodrigo, who was awarded Female Artist of the Year, among other accolades, arrived in yet another Y2K-inspired outfit straight off the catwalk.
See her red carpet look from the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards in more detail, ahead.