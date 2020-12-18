With quarantine inspiring a slew of fashion DIY trends, designers are taking notes for their latest offerings. The next statement piece you'll be seeing everywhere? Painted jeans. The artsy look is an accessible (and fun) way to channel your inner Van Gogh, from hand-painted vintage denim to designer-curated graffiti jackets.

Art-inspired clothing is nothing new, but this coming season is upgrading the popular aesthetic into a look that's more vibrant and with patterns that are more extreme. Whether it's rainbow stripes or all-over tie-dye, these denim pieces are bound to bring some light, and some color, to your closet. And while this trend is one of our favorite DIY goals, those who would rather leave it to the creative pros have plenty of options to shop from. Behind this trend lives Depop creators and Etsy artists galore, offering custom designs and upcycled garments. Artful denim has also been seen among the street-style wardrobes of celebrities, such as Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber, who have been spotted wearing creations from big designers, including MSGM and one-of-a-kind artists like Juliet Johnstone.

Whether it's tie-dyed, graffiti-covered, or splattered, we have all the painted jeans and denim jackets, below, for your shopping pleasure.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.