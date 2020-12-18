Copelyn Bengel
Courtesy of Still Here

Fashion

Painted Jeans Is The Next Denim Trend You'll Want To DIY

The artsy look is an accessible (and fun) way to channel your inner Van Gogh.

fb
tw

With quarantine inspiring a slew of fashion DIY trends, designers are taking notes for their latest offerings. The next statement piece you'll be seeing everywhere? Painted jeans. The artsy look is an accessible (and fun) way to channel your inner Van Gogh, from hand-painted vintage denim to designer-curated graffiti jackets.

Art-inspired clothing is nothing new, but this coming season is upgrading the popular aesthetic into a look that's more vibrant and with patterns that are more extreme. Whether it's rainbow stripes or all-over tie-dye, these denim pieces are bound to bring some light, and some color, to your closet. And while this trend is one of our favorite DIY goals, those who would rather leave it to the creative pros have plenty of options to shop from. Behind this trend lives Depop creators and Etsy artists galore, offering custom designs and upcycled garments. Artful denim has also been seen among the street-style wardrobes of celebrities, such as Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber, who have been spotted wearing creations from big designers, including MSGM and one-of-a-kind artists like Juliet Johnstone.

Whether it's tie-dyed, graffiti-covered, or splattered, we have all the painted jeans and denim jackets, below, for your shopping pleasure.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Lefty High Rise
Lefty NYC

These marble-painted jeans are created using a special technique that involves floating paint in water to create a distinctive and eccentric pattern.

Loopy Jeans
Tyler McGillivary

These dark wash jeans are hand-bleached in a fun and loopy design.

Tie Dye Utility Pant
Free People

A utilitarian version, these pants have a contrasting watercolor effect.

Harvest Rainbow Tate Crop
Still Here

New York-based brand Still Here consciously produces its vintage-inspired denim in Los Angeles and then hand-paints minimal, artsy designs on the back of each pair.

Ezra Cartoon 90s Style Printed Jeans
Amélie

For your inner child, these jeans have cartoon-esque designs in fun primary tones.

Scribble Denim Chason Pant
Collina Strada

These scribble pants are your perfect color-outside-the-lines piece.

#140
Juliet Johnstone

By the artist who created Bella Hadid's white painted jeans, this rose pair has a green message.

Her Jolly Happy Soul Tie Dye Jeans
Delia's

With a rainbow color story, this denim will keep in any look lively.

Boyfriend Jean - Light Floral
R13

In a dainty microfloral, these black ripped jeans channel a cottagecore-meets-grunge look.

Blow The Bag Jacket
BlankNYC

This cropped denim trucker jacket has a hint of rainbow dip-dye.

Metallic-Paint High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans
Germanier

With rose gold metallic paint detailing, these bleached jeans are the whole look.

Fuchsia Shaded Jeans
Off-White

These lightwash flare jeans boast an ultra-feminine fuchsia dip-dye.

Paint Splatter Baggy Jeans
Maniere De Voir

For the more simple but edgy dresser, this black ripped denim with subtle white paint splatter is a great fit.

The Studio Jacket
Rialto Jean Project

This upcycled vintage jacket is hand-splattered with white paint.