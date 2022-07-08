Fashion
Another fashion week has come to a close, thanks to Paris Couture Week wrapping up its Fall 2022 season on Thursday, July 7. Of course, the front rows were filled with famous faces in their best designer looks, including one North West who stole the spotlight at Balenciaga and Jean Paul Gaultier.
Featuring Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer, Tracee Ellis Ross, and more, see the best-dressed celebrities at Paris Couture Week Fall 2022, ahead.