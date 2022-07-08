Maria Bobila
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashi...
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fashion

The Best-Dressed Celebrities At Paris Couture Week Fall 2022

Featuring Alexa Demie in Balenciaga, Hunter Schafer in Schiaparelli, and more.

Another fashion week has come to a close, thanks to Paris Couture Week wrapping up its Fall 2022 season on Thursday, July 7. Of course, the front rows were filled with famous faces in their best designer looks, including one North West who stole the spotlight at Balenciaga and Jean Paul Gaultier.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Featuring Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer, Tracee Ellis Ross, and more, see the best-dressed celebrities at Paris Couture Week Fall 2022, ahead.

Courtesy of Balenciaga
fb
tw

Tap