For the launch of Maje's Fall 2020 campaign, Pixie Geldof is among the newest faces for the Parisian brand, alongside musician Arlissa Rupert and artist Emily Labowe. The 30-year-old is not only a longtime fashion muse, having worked with high-end labels like Miu Miu, Loewe, and Vivienne Westwood, but she fronts the London-based band Violet and advocates for marine conservation and an end to animal testing in the cosmetic industry. She really does it all. We also can't help but mention that her closest circle of friends is a supergroup of cool Londoners, including Alexa Chung, designer Ashley Williams, and BBC Radio 1 host Nick Grimshaw.

For the #MajeStories campaign, Geldof created a video at home giving a glimpse into her everyday life — growing a vegetable garden in her greenhouse and taking care of her dog and "favorite person in the world" Buzz. She also shows off Maje's latest collection, which boasts chunky combat boots, plaid overshirts, bright and colorful knits, and '80s-inspired statement jewelry.

To celebrate her new gig, Geldof also revealed a few more things about herself by taking on and answering the NYLON Nineteen, like her first concert (The Spice Girls), her favorite pair of shoes (Birkenstocks), and much more (mostly having to do with vegan food).

Marie Dehe/Courtesy of Maje

1. What's your astrological sign (and do you believe in it)? Virgo, and not really. I find it interesting but it's not something I think about too deeply.

2. Do you believe in ghosts, (and have you ever seen one)? I believe more in energy. I think we leave behind a kind of energy when we go that others can feel. But not a full-on ghost vibe.

3. What's your go-to drink order? Shirley Temple!

4. Who would be the three headliners of the music festival of your dreams? Nirvana, Leonard Cohen, Patsy Cline

5. What's the weirdest snack that you make? I don't think it's weird but my favorite snack is crunchy peanut butter just on a spoon. It doesn't need anything else!

6. What was the last internet rabbit hole you went down? Probably vegan recipes.

7. What was the last DM you received? My best mate sending me a Harry Potter meme.

8. What was your first concert, and what are your memories of it? The first one I actually remember was The Spice Girls. I just remember them singing "Stop" and the dance routine. It was great.

9. What was your favorite movie as a kid? Labyrinth

10. What's your favorite meme/internet joke and why? I actually don't know! I love a great meme but legit there are too many.

11. What is one thing everyone should buy that is under $10? Vegan Block Butter by Naturli'. It's incredible! You'll never miss butter!

12. What piece of clothing from high school do you wish you kept? My New Rock boots. I'm actually gonna check if they aren't in my attic hiding!

13. What is your go-to sad song? "Look On Down From The Bridge" by Mazzy Star or "Where The Trees Are On Fire" by These New Puritans. Although that one has a magical dream-like energy that kind of uplifts, too.

14. What reality show would you most like to appear on? Total Wipeout

15. What is your best beauty tip or trick? Double cleanse!

16. What is your coffee order? Decaf soy cappuccino or decaf black Americano.

17. What is your favorite fast food place, and what's your order? Chipotle's veggie burrito but made vegan (no cheese, etc.) with brown rice, pepper, lettuce, hot and medium salsa, and guacamole is a VIBE!

18. Is there any other language you're fluent in? Yes, I speak Spanish pretty well.