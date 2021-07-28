If you’re looking to easily elevate your wardrobe for fall, then it’s time to start stocking up on plissé pleats. The flexible, textured look from tiny, micro-pleats or folds is luxe but accessible, and the crimped fabric has been seen not only on the runway but among some of your favorite brands to shop.

Japanese designer Issey Miyake created his infamous Pleats Please in 1994 with a line of garments solely constructed in this lightly-creased pleating. This debut collection was the start of the notable plissé pleat. Eventually, designers started to apply the technique to their own wares, sending plissé garments down the runway recently, including Versace, Dion Lee, and Khaite. From slinky column dresses to folded mock-neck tops, this fancy texture instantly revamps some of your ideal in-between-seasons (or better yet, year-round) pieces.

Add this opulent texture to your wardrobe with the best of this trend. Shop our favorite plissé pleated picks, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.