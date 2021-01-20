Poet Amanda Gorman's Inauguration Look Included A Gift From Oprah

There were plenty of memorable moments from Wednesday's presidential inauguration, from Ella Emhoff's glitzy Miu Miu coat that nearly shattered fashion Twitter to Jennifer Lopez finding a way to insert "Let's Get Loud" into a medley of "This Land Is Your Land" and "America The Beautiful." Still, National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman's poem is appearing to surpass every other speaker and performer during the event.

The 22-year-old recited her poem, "The Hill We Climb," to massive praise, and even her look for the event included some special meaning. Gorman told Vogue that Oprah Winfrey had gifted her a pair of earrings to wear to the inauguration. Winfrey had previously given Maya Angelou a Chanel coat and gloves to wear when she spoke during Bill Clinton's 1993 inauguration.

"Every single time I get a text from [Oprah] I fall on the floor," Gorman said.

She also wore a red Prada headband and canary yellow coat, a nod to First Lady Jill Biden, who was the one who sought out Gorman for the event.

"I am weaving my own type of symbolism into my outfit, and it's really special and important to me to deliver these nuggets of information and sentimentality as I’m reciting the poem," she said. "One thing I can say is that I'm pretty sure I'll be wearing a ring that has a caged bird, to symbolize I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings. I'm also wearing a yellow coat, which is my own nod to Dr. Jill Biden, who was the one who recommended me in the first place, and I'm so honored by that. She said, 'I saw this video of you and you were wearing yellow and I loved it.' I'm glad we can talk about the fashion, because it has so much meaning to me, and it's my way to lean into the history that came before me and all the people supporting me."

Check out Gorman's inauguration look, below.

Rob Carr/Getty Images News/Getty Images