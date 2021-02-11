You Can Shop For Your Pets On Poshmark Now

Your pets can secondhand shop now, too. On Thursday, Poshmark officially launched its pets category on the major online marketplace, which already caters to men, women, kids, home, and beauty and wellness.

The newly launched section will include a range of never-used and secondhand pet needs from basic supplies to fashion accessories and toys curated by Poshmark's growing community of sellers. Plus, the category doesn't just apply to dogs and cats, but will also cater to fish, reptiles and other types of pets.

"Many members of the Poshmark community are proud pet owners, myself included, and it's important that our social marketplace addresses the needs of the entire family," said Tracy Sun, Poshmark's Co-founder and Senior Vice President of New Markets, in an official statement. "We're excited to offer pet owners a fun and social way to shop, sell and connect in a way that builds community, considers personal styles and budgets, and drives sustainability."

Shopping secondhand has been on the rise online, especially during the pandemic, from consumers being more informed about their purchasing habits to brands cashing in on the resale market, as well. However, this mostly revolved around apparel and accessories, making Poshmark's category addition for pets such an interesting and new concept.

You can officially now sell and make purchases of new and secondhand items for your pets on Poshmark.com.