It may have rained six inches in New York City over the weekend, but that didn’t stop the celebrities from a steady deluge of style ahead of the biggest sartorial event of the season: the Met Gala.

Whether attending a slew of pre-Met parties, like Gucci’s ode to the 2000s club heyday of Bungalow 8 to celebrate the opening of the brand’s new Meatpacking boutique, to Anna Wintour’s official pre-Met Gala dinner, everyone from Phoebe Bridgers and Alexa Chung to Dua Lipa and Penelope Cruz hit the town. Even the Kardashians were seen out and about in New York City, getting ready for the big night. Penelope Disick, in particular, was a fashion standout, carrying her mother Kourtney Kardashian’s yellow Chanel bag from a decade ago.

Read on to see what everyone wore ahead of this evening’s Met Gala.

Siena Miller celebrates the new Gucci Meatpacking boutique with a one-night only nostalgic ode to the Meatpacking nightlife heyday with Bungalow 8 founder Amy Sacco, on April 29. Lanscine Janneh/BFA for Gucci

Phoebe Bridgers and Marshall Vore. Lanscine Janneh/BFA for Gucci

Alexa Chung. Lanscine Janneh/BFA for Gucci

Daisy Edgar-Jones. Lanscine Janneh/BFA for Gucci

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba. Lanscine Janneh/BFA for Gucci

Salma Hayek Pinault. Lanscine Janneh/BFA for Gucci

Dua Lipa in Marc Jacobs arrives for the 2023 pre-Met Gala Dinner hosted by Anna Wintour on April 30. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Penelope Cruz. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Michaela Cole in Schiaparelli. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Sienna Miller and Oli Green. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

North West and Penelope Disick, carrying Kourtney Kardashian’s old Chanel bag, are seen in in New York City ahead of the Met Gala. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Michaela Cole celebrates the new What Goes Around Comes Around atelier in New York City, commemorating 30 years in business and unveil a shoppable retrospective dedicated to Karl Lagerfeld, with a party hosted by WGACA and Helena Christensen. Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Kendall Jenner celebrates the new What Goes Around Comes Around atelier in New York City, commemorating 30 years in business and unveil a shoppable retrospective dedicated to Karl Lagerfeld, with a party hosted by WGACA and Helena Christensen Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Kate Moss celebrates the new What Goes Around Comes Around atelier in New York City, commemorating 30 years in business and unveil a shoppable retrospective dedicated to Karl Lagerfeld, with a party hosted by WGACA and Helena Christensen Madison McGaw/BFA.com