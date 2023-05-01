It may have rained six inches in New York City over the weekend, but that didn’t stop the celebrities from a steady deluge of style ahead of the biggest sartorial event of the season: the Met Gala.
Whether attending a slew of pre-Met parties, like Gucci’s ode to the 2000s club heyday of Bungalow 8 to celebrate the opening of the brand’s new Meatpacking boutique, to Anna Wintour’s official pre-Met Gala dinner, everyone from Phoebe Bridgers and Alexa Chung to Dua Lipa and Penelope Cruz hit the town. Even the Kardashians were seen out and about in New York City, getting ready for the big night. Penelope Disick, in particular, was a fashion standout, carrying her mother Kourtney Kardashian’s yellow Chanel bag from a decade ago.
Read on to see what everyone wore ahead of this evening’s Met Gala.