On Repeat is a music series where NYLON asks our favorite creatives — designers, artists, and more — about the songs they can't stop playing while they work. You're going to want to add these to your playlists and streaming platforms ASAP.

With New York Fashion Week officially underway, many designers will present a new collection that most likely was produced in quarantine, outside of their usual studio spaces and creative team. On Monday, Private Policy's Haoran Li and Siying Qu will debut their Spring 2021 collection, and the duo turned to Aphrodite as their muse as they unpacked and refocused their ideas of beauty and self-love while in isolation since the beginning of the year

To stay inspired throughout the design process, the two turned to music, which boasted a mix of '90s rock bands (Aerosmith, Goo Goo Dolls, Vertical Horizon) and some of today's biggest pop hits ("Dynamite" by BTS, Harry Styles' "Watermelon Sugar").

"Music is like color. It brings out the emotions when designing and sets the mood for the studio," Qu tells NYLON. "Especially for a long day, it's nice to create some moments with good-vibe songs. Music can also bring us to a different era, helping to turn our studio into its own world."

Below, Li and Qu shared what they've been playing nonstop over the past few months while designing their new collection.

"Don't Bother Calling" - Moses Sumney

"Airy and a little mystery, almost like a meditation, to look deep inside, which is a big part of the new season." — SQ

"Modern Loneliness" - Lauv

"I love the lyrics and the music video of the song. 'Modern loneliness, we're never alone/ But always depressed, yeah/ Love my friends to death/ But I never call and I never text, yeah.' This is literally me." — HL

"Iris" - Goo Goo Dolls

"This almost brings you into a movie scene; perfect for that golden New York sunset moment in the studio." — SQ

"Watermelon Sugar" - Harry Styles

"This is about that great feeling you get when you first start dating someone." — HL

"Everything You Want" - Vertical Horizon

"That '90s teen bedroom song. Some joy and nostalgia while we sketch some '90s-inspired silhouettes." — SQ

"Dynamite" - BTS

"Asian pride. I can't wait to see what BTS could achieve next. They are amazing." — HL

"Love In My Pocket" - Rich Brian

"Rich Brian said this in the beginning of his music video, 'I couldn't go on tour this year, so I ran out of budget for VFX on this video.' I feel him a lot, but his songs are still all about positive energy." — HL

"Jaded" - Aerosmith

"A classic rock song. And that Hajime Sorayama album cover art is everything." — SQ

"Midsummer Madness" - 88rising

"One of my favorite songs to listen to in summer time. 88rising is my go-to playlist, soo what's better than a song with a number of major 88rising members? A;so, I miss the old summers before the pandemic." — HL

"The Moment" - Tame Impala

"A bit psychedelic, a chill way to pick up the energy in the studio, and open our minds. Great for creative energy." — SQ