Proenza Schouler Rereleased Vintage Pieces For Its 20th Anniversary

In the 20 years since Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez founded Proenza Schouler, the New York-based fashion house has acquired a slew of industry accolades, celebrity fans, countless runway collections, and of course, the PS1.

Now, to celebrate, we’re all getting a present.

On Tuesday, Proenza Schouler released a capsule collection including pieces from past runways, dating as far back as Fall 2002 and as recently as Spring 2020. The collection is the second of its kind for the brand, which re-released items from prior collections to celebrate its 15-year anniversary back in 2018, as well.

The limited-edition capsule includes artisanal tie-dye, innovative knitwear, metallics, and neutrals. Items on the brand’s website are marked according to what season they’re from, and each piece will also include a custom label with the same information.

In an email to NYLON, Hernandez and McCollough explained how they chose which pieces to include in the capsule:

"As we continue to develop the concept of a complete and lasting wardrobe for the Proenza Schouler woman, we often go back into our archives to look through things we have done in the past that once again resonate with us, and as a starting point for the upcoming season. We often find ourselves loving some of things we find and wishing we could offer these things once again. It's sometimes frustrating how garments we create last all but one season before being replaced by whatever comes next. This is a way for us of slowing down, of doubling down on things we truly believe in, things that last the test of time and continue to feel relevant, and putting them back out there for those who for whatever reason couldn’t participate in the conversation the first go around. We are also in the middle of a big anniversary year for the brand and figured now was a good time to allow ourselves to look back, something we don't do often, revisit, and celebrate, some of our recent favorites."

Prices range from $395 for its long-sleeve tie-dye shirts to $4,990 for a white lace dress from the Fall 2013 collection. Check out more pieces from the collection below.

Courtesy of Proenza Schouler

