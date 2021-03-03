Rainey Qualley Took A California Road Trip For Roger Vivier's New Campaign

To launch his newest shoe, Roger Vivier looked to Rainsford, otherwise known as Rainey Qualley, for some creative direction. With the Walky Viv, a hybrid combat boot and sneaker, in tow, Qualley and her friends took a road trip to the Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo to shoot the campaign.

"The shoot was really special because it was just an intimate group of my friends making it happen," Qualley tells NYLON. "My dear friend Britt Lucas was the photographer, my favorite stylist Marc Eram put the looks together, and one of my best friends and my boyfriend came along for the hang. We shot at the Madonna inn, my favorite hotel in the whole world. It’s so vibrant and kitschy and unusual. I’m obsessed. I really think Gherardo would love it and I hope he can come visit one day."

The shoe is a standout from Roger Vivier's Spring 2021 collection. Made from black patent leather or recycled canvas and available in a range of neutral colors, the Walky Viv also features an oversized crystal buckle for some added sparkle.

"What I love most about the shoes is that they’re so easy to wear but they still feel special," Qualley said in an official statement. "It has been such a pleasure getting to know Gherardo over the past few years. Each one of his designs for Roger Vivier is absolutely stunning."

Check out the photos of Qualley in the new campaign, below.

