Kaia Gerber Stars In Rainsford's Moody Cara Delevingne-Directed Video

Though lockdown has placed extra restrictions on all of us, it hasn't slowed artistic output for everyone. North Carolina raised pop singer Rainsford, for one, has just released the music video for her latest single, "Crying In The Mirror." The moody, synth-heavy track details the difficult demise of a relationship and the relatable act of watching yourself cry. For the visuals, Rainsford enlisted her friends for help. Cara Delevingne directs while Kaia Gerber and Gregg Sulkin star as the doomed couple in question.

Of the track, Rainsford tells NYLON, "I’ve been overly sensitive and emotional since I was a little kid. I have a tendency to hold things in and bottle them up, because I’m too shy to say when I’m hurt. I don’t want to be a burden to anyone else; however, I have this weird self-indulgent thing I do sometimes to cope when I’m in pain – I watch myself cry in the mirror. After writing this song and sharing it with my friends, I’ve found a lot of other girls do that too.”

Indeed. She continued, "I wrote ‘Crying In The Mirror’ after a break up essentially begging my ex to get back together. Which we did briefly, but it didn’t last and I’m thankful for that now. To quote myself in the song ‘To love so much it’s detrimental. To feel so much it’s bad for me,' is not the most healthy dynamic, but I made this song because of those emotions going through the experience."

She adds that the inspiration for the video was a '90s soap opera version of her life. "We shot it in my home and in my clothes, while playing out what really happened leading up to the song being written," she says. "It’s all very personal and honest, and I can’t wait to share it with the world.”

Watch "Crying In The Mirror" below: