NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 22: Angus Cloud and Evan Mock attend the Ralph Lauren Fall 2022 Fashion Show.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fashion

Ralph Lauren’s Fall 2022 Runway Show Had A Celebrity-Studded Front Row

A Gossip Girl and Euphoria crossover happened, too.

Fashion month may be over but the runway doesn’t stop there for a select few designers, including none other than Ralph Lauren.

On Tuesday, March 22, the heritage label hosted an intimate showcase for its Fall 2022 collection at The MoMA, serving as a nod to New York City. Sticking to its signature Americana aesthetic, the runway show featured refined eveningwear and elevated sportswear.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Every runway show comes a star-studded front row, of course, and Ralph Lauren’s guests made sure to dress up for the special occasion. From sleek black ensembles to suited ‘fits, see our roundup of our favorite celebrities at Ralph Lauren’s Fall 2022 show, ahead.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
