RAYE Stars In H&M Move’s New Winter Campaign

H&M Move, the brand’s technical sportswear branch, only launched in 2022, but they’ve already had a slew of superstar athletes, musicians, and cultural figures as ambassadors of the brand, like actress Jane Fonda and choreographer JaQuel Knight. Their latest campaign adds another name to the list: U.K. powerhouse singer and songwriter Raye.

The “Escapism” singer is the face of H&M Move’s January 2024 drop, which features a fresh batch of luxe technical workout wear and athletic gear in serene neutral shades. According to the press release, the latest drop is inspired by HIIT, or high intensity interval training, and is crafted using the brand’s proprietary sweat-wicking fabric DryMove and extra-supportive ShapeMove. It spans menswear, womenswear, and accessories, with prices ranging from $9.99 to $64.99.

Spotlight pieces include a balletcore shrug, a sports unitard, a tech-y cropped black puffer, and a rugged water bottle (because you can never have too many). For the men’s side, Raye is joined by Swedish soccer striker Zlatan Ibrahimović.

“I really believe that movement is for everyone,” says Raye of the new collection in a statement. “It’s about your unique journey and how you move forward in life, both mentally and physically. Being confident in who you are and in your own skin takes time, but through movement it's possible.”

Raye’s H&M Move collection launches Jan. 11 in stores and online. See photos from the campaign below.

