Reebok Is Giving Away Free Sneakers To Frontline & Essential Workers

As the COVID-19 pandemic presses on, more ways to give back to frontline workers have become available. Fashion and beauty brands have even stepped up, too, donating their own products to those dealing with the crisis head-on.

On Friday, Reebok is joining in by offering a chance for anyone to show their appreciation to an essential employee — be they a healthcare professional, a local grocery store clerk, police officer, postal worker, delivery person, or more — with a free pair of sneakers through its newly launched nomination program. The entry process is open through May 24, which will have submitters fill out a form telling the brand about your nominee, and Reebok will then send sneakers to a select number of winners.

While not everyone who enters will be given a fresh pair of kicks, there are plenty of other brands offering similar opportunities. AllBirds gave away pairs of its Wool Runners to healthcare workers while supplies lasted, while Moscot is sending out both non-prescription and prescription lenses to those working in the medical field. Crocs has also launched a giveaway for healthcare workers to win a free pair of clogs every day at 12 p.m. ET until the daily limit is reached. On the beauty front, Glossier provided thousands of healthcare employees its newest product (hand cream) before its official launch.

To nominate someone for the #ReebokLove giveaway, head over to the brand's website now.