Fashion
The highly-anticipated summer sale of the season is finally here.
Summer may be winding down, but it’s also one of the best times of the year for all things on sale.
Starting Tuesday, Aug. 16, cult-favorite brand Reformation launched its highly sought-after summer sale, where you can finally purchase pieces you’ve been eyeing all year long with select styles up to 40% off online and in stores.
Many of the marked-down styles range from flirty midi dresses to the brand’s best-selling denim. Plus, Ref babes can also recycle their old Reformation pieces at any of its retail locations, or submit a request through its RefRecycling program. Eco-conscious and budget-friendly!
Load up your bags and prep your wallets for a sale you don’t want to miss. Shop 15 of our favorite transitional summer-to-fall picks from the site, ahead.