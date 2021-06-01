Savage x Fenty is going all out for Pride. The lingerie brand dropped its first-ever collection for the month-long celebration, along with a star-studded campaign featuring Ahmad Kanu, Aya Brown, Dexter Mayfield, Eliseo Equihua, Gigi Goode, Jaslene Whiterose, Jazzmyne Robbins, Jazzelle Zanaughtti, MaryV Benoit, Noah Carlos, Rahquise Bowen, Yusef Williams, and Zachary Tye Richardson.

“Pride is all about appreciating your authentic self,” Rihanna said in an official statement. “I am very excited about this collection and showing love and support to the LGBTQIA+ community, which includes so many of our customers, team members, and fans.”

The new Pride collection includes a rainbow-print mesh bra, panty, and garter belt, as well as new versions of the Savage x Fenty smoking jacket and silk boxers, all available in the brand’s inclusive size range.

“Body positivity means every body is included,” said Mayfield in an official statement. (You may have recognized the actor, model, and dancer from the Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 Show.) “Whether you are fit, whether you are slim, whether you are fat, whether you are disabled, whether you are able–no matter where you are on the spectrum as a human, that’s what body positivity means.”

Check out photos of the campaign, shot by Quill Lemons, below, and shop the Pride collection over on Savage x Fenty’s website now.

